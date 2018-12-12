Strasbourg shooting: Gunman reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’

A 29-year-old suspected of killing two people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg reportedly shouted “God is great” as he opened fire.

A massive manhunt is under way for Cherif Chekatt after the suspected terror attack on Tuesday which left another person brain dead and 12 injured.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz said witnesses heard the gunman shout “Allahu Akbar” – “God is great” in Arabic – during chaotic scenes in the city in eastern France.

One of those killed was named as Thai national Anupong Suebsamarn (45), who had been on holiday in France with his wife. They had reportedly planned to be in Paris but the yellow vest protests in the capital caused them to change their itinerary and go to Strasbourg instead.

Mr Heitz said the gunman was shot in the arm during an exchange of fire with soldiers before taking a taxi to another part of the city.

He said the suspect was armed with a handgun and a knife. He also said police found a grenade, a rifle and four knives during a search on Tuesday morning of Mr Chekatt’s house in a separate investigation over an attempted murder.

Security forces searched through eastern France on Wednesday morning for Mr Chekatt, who was known to have been radicalised while in jail.

A judicial official said that Mr Chekatt’s father and two brothers were among four people taken into custody recently. He said other members of Chekatt’s family are known for radical views.

Mr Chekatt bragged about his acts to the driver of a taxi that he commandeered following the attack, Mr Heitz said.

Police search cars on the border between Germany and France in Kehl, southern Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: AP

With the suspect on the run, France raised its security threat to the highest alert level, strengthening controls on its border with Germany as elite commandos backed by helicopters searched for the suspect.

French and German agents checked vehicles and trams crossing the Europa Bridge on the Rhine river, along which the Franco-German frontier runs, police said, backing up traffic in both directions.

Hundreds of French troops and police were taking part in the manhunt.

The Paris prosecutor’s anti-terrorism unit has taken up the investigation.

Watchlist

Mr Chekatt, who was born in Strasbourg, had been on an intelligence services watchlist as a potential security risk.

“The hunt continues,” deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez said on France Inter radio. Asked whether the suspect might have left France, he said: “That cannot be ruled out.”

The attack happened at about 8pm on Tuesday, just as the picturesque Christmas market in the historic city was shutting down.

No one has yet claimed responsibility, but the US-based Site intelligence group, which monitors jihadist websites, said Islamic State supporters were celebrating.

The suspect had spent time in prison in France, Germany and Switzerland.

“It was during these spells in jail that we detected a radicalisation in his religious practices. But there were never signs he was preparing an attack,” Mr Nunez said.

Rescue vehicles are parked near the Christmas market where a deadly shooting took place in Strasbourg, France, December 12th, 2018. Photograph: Patrick Seeger/EPA

A spokeswoman for Germany’s BKA criminal police said Mr Chekatt was deported to France in 2017 and was known to French authorities as a radical Islamist.

The attack took place at a testing time for French president Emmanuel Macron, who is struggling to quell a month-long public revolt over high living costs that has spurred the worst public unrest in central Paris since the 1968 student riots.

Possible failures

The revelation that Mr Chekatt was on a security watchlist will raise questions over possible intelligence failures, though some 26,000 individuals suspected of posing a security risk to France are on the “S File” list.

Of these, about 10,000 are believed to have been radicalised, sometimes in fundamentalist Salafist Muslim mosques, in jail or abroad.

Police had raided the suspect’s home early on Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation. – Reuters/AP