Strasbourg attack suspect ‘pledged allegiance to Islamic State’
French investigators reportedly find video of Cherif Chekatt declaring support for Isis
French policemen patrol during the reopening of the Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, after a deadly gun attack. File photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
The man suspected of a gun attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg this month that left five dead had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, a French official has said.
The judicial official said investigators had found a video stored on a USB stick in which Cherif Chekatt claimed allegiance to the extremist group.
The video was discovered at Chekatt’s home.
Chekatt (29) died in a shootout with police two days after the December 11th attack at Strasbourg’s popular Christmas market.
Shortly after his death, Islamic State’s Amaq news agency claimed he was a “soldier” of the group.
French interior minister Christophe Castaner had rejected the claim, saying it was “totally opportunistic”. – AP