St Mark’s Square closes as Venice prepares for another high tide

St Mark’s Square in Venice was awash with water and closed on Sunday as city authorities prepared for another exceptional high tide just days after devastating flooding.

Venice, beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, suffered its worst flooding in 50 years on Tuesday. A high tide of around 160 cm (5.25 ft) was expected to peak at noon on Sunday, the city’s centre for forecasting tides said.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, said on Saturday the city was preparing for another “tough day”. However, he said the situation was expected to be less dramatic than Tuesday when the flooding inundated squares, shops, homes and hotels.

Mr Brugnaro, who has been appointed special commissioner to deal with the emergency, estimated damages from the flooding in the city since Tuesday at around €1 billion.

On Tuesday the tide peaked at 187 cm (6.14 ft), just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966. In normal conditions, tides of 80-90 cm are generally seen as high but manageable.

Authorities in Florence and Pisa were also closely monitoring the Arno river, whose water levels rose rapidly in the night due to heavy rain.

Italy’s longest river, the Po, which runs across northern Italy passing through Turin, was also being monitored after its level rose by 1.5 metres in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain.

Speaking on Saturday the official supervising art works and historic buildings Emanuela Carpani said half the city’s 120 churches had been flooded with salt water on Tuesday, damaging some mosaic floors.

“Water is a cancer whose damages emerge after months,” Mr Carpani said, adding that the first repairs to these churches could cost €3.6 million.

On Tuesday Saint Mark’s Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years, but the fourth in the last 20.

With three tides above 140 cm this week, 2019 will be the worst year for high tides in Venice since 1872, when official tide statistics were first produced.–Reuters