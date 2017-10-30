Spanish prosecutor seeks to charge Catalan leaders

Spanish government officials have confirmed that ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has travelled to Brussels.

The move comes after Spain’s state prosecutor called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalonia’s leaders over their push to separate from Spain. Attorney-General Jose Manuel Maza also called for charges of misuse of funds to be laid.

Under Spain’s legal system, the request goes to a judge for consideration. Mr Maza asked the judge to call the seccessionist leaders to tesify.

Catalonia’s civil servants have returned to work for the first time since Spain’s central government rejected an independence declaration by imposing direct control.

Madrid has warned that sacked regional leaders face criminal charges if they attempt to perform any official duties.

Catalans are waiting to see if the ousted leaders will defy their firing and face arrest, escalating a political crisis that already appears to have no easy way out.

Speculation raged earleir about the whereabouts of tMr Puigdemont and his deposed cabinet, whose reaction will be key to whether Madrid’s takeover will be smooth or face opposition.

Bon dia 😊 A post shared by Carles Puigdemont (@carlespuigdemont) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

A portrait of dismissed Catalonian regional president Carles Puigdemont in one of the offices of Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelon. Photograph: Alberto Estevez/EPA

As staff arrived at the headquarters of the Catalan government in Barcelona, Mr Puigdemont posted a photo on Instagram of a courtyard at the seat of the regional presidency building. Both the Catalan and Spanish national flags waved from the top of the building.

The ambiguous Instagram post, accompanied by the words “Good morning” in Catalan and a smiley emoticon, left many guessing whether he was inside the building. There was no indication of when the photo was taken.

As dozens of journalists, curious onlookers and bemused tourists gathered in the square outside the Gothic government palace in central Barcelona, at least one portrait of Mr Puigdemont was still hanging on a wall inside the Generalitat building.

At least one member of the ousted government defied his dismissal by showing up at work and posting a photo on Twitter from his formal office.

“In the office, exercising the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people of Catalonia, ” said Josep Rull, who until last week was the region’s senior official in charge of territorial affairs.

Two police officers entered and left the building, followed minutes later by Mr Rull, who told reporters and supporters that he would continue carrying out his agenda.

Spanish authorities say deposed officials will be allowed to take their personal belongings from official buildings, but are barred from performing any official duties.

Interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the government was giving the separatist politicians “a few hours” of time because the goal was “to recover normality in a discreet way and under the principle of minimal intervention” from central authorities.

Mr Zoido is also hosting a meeting in Madrid with the new head of the Catalan police and other officials in the home affairs department of the troubled region.

Catalonia’s regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot on Friday. The Spanish government dissolved the legislature, fired the government and regional police chief and called a new election for December 21st.

The vote to secede came after an October 1st referendum in favour of independence that was deemed illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.

Mr Puigdemont has vowed peaceful and “democratic opposition” to his cabinet’s dismissal, but has not clarified if that means accepting an early regional election as a way out of the deadlock. - AP