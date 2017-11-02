Spanish judge issues arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont

A Spanish judge today issued a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four members of his sacked cabinet, now in Belgium, after they failed to appear at a High Court hearing, newspaper La Vanguardia said.

A spokeswoman for the High Court could not confirm the warrant had been issued.

Spain’s state prosecutor had asked the judge to issue such a warrant earlier in the day.

Separately, a judge in Spain said she had ordered nine dismissed Catalan leaders, including former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras, to be remanded in custody pending an investigation into Catalonia’s independence push and a potential trial.

One of them, Santi Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since then been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, was granted bail of €50,000 .

Spain’s state prosecutor had earlier asked a High court judge to issue a European arrest warrant for Mr Puigdemont.

Mr Puigdemont’s lawyer in Belgium, to which he has travelled with four members of his sacked cabinet, said the climate in Spain was “not good” and his client wanted to maintain some distance, but that he would co-operate with the courts.

“If they ask, he will co-operate with Spanish and Belgian justice,” lawyer Paul Bekaert told Reuters.

Spain’s top judge earlier said Spanish courts are likely to issue the warrant.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy sacked Mr Puigdemont and his government on Friday, hours after the Catalan parliament made a unilateral declaration of independence – a vote boycotted by the opposition and declared illegal by Spanish courts.

Ignore court order

Mr Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would ignore a court order to return to Spain to answer charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds relating to the region’s secessionist push. He did not turn up at a High Court hearing on Thursday.

“When someone doesn’t appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued,” said Supreme Court president Carlos Lesmes who is also the head of the General Council of the Judiciary, Spain’s top judicial body.

An arrest warrant would make it virtually impossible for Mr Puigdemont to stand in a snap election in the wealthy region called by the Spanish government for December 21st.

The decision will be taken by a High Court judge following the testimony of the remaining nine members of Mr Puigdemont’s sacked cabinet, including former vice-president Oriol Junqueras.

Five senior regional lawmakers and the speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, were also summoned by the Supreme Court, which handles the cases of people who enjoy parliamentary immunity.

The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to give one more week to Ms Forcadell and the Catalan lawmakers to prepare their defence and a new hearing will take place on November 9th.

By 10.15am Irish time, five members of the dismissed Catalan cabinet had already testified before the High Court judge, who is due to decide at this first hearing whether she starts a comprehensive investigation that could take several years and potentially lead to a trial.

She will also determine whether those called to testify should go to jail pending the investigation. She might also grant them conditional bail or order them to surrender their passports.

The courts have already told the Catalan secessionist leaders to deposit €6.2 million by Friday to cover potential liabilities.

Unspecified ‘guarantees’

Mr Puigdemont said on Tuesday he would go back to Spain only if given unspecified “guarantees” by the Spanish government.

Following a tumultuous month, attention is gradually turning to the December vote.

Cracks have appeared within the pro-independence coalition of centre-right and far-left parties as well as inside Mr Puigdemont’s own PdeCat (Democratic Catalan Party) where some of his allies are now pushing for a negotiated solution with the central government.

The struggle has divided Catalonia itself and caused deep resentment across the rest of Spain, although separatist sentiment persists in the Basque Country and some other areas.

Two recent opinion polls showed support for independence may have started to wane.

But an official regional survey published on Tuesday showed some 48.7 per cent of Catalans believe the region should be independent, up from 41.1 per cent in June and the highest since December 2014. – Reuters