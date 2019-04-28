Spanish election: Socialists set to win amid far-right surge – poll

The Socialists of outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez were thought to be leading Spain’s election as polls closed on Sunday, according to a survey published shortly after mainland voting ended.

The survey by consultancy company GAD3 showed no single party close to winning a parliamentary majority. Far-right group Vox was seen winning lower house seats, which would make it the first party of its political hue to sit in Spain’s parliament since 1982.

Spaniards cast their votes in numbers close to record highs in the country’s most highly-contested election for decades, and one likely to lead to months of negotiations to form a government in a bitterly divided parliament.

This is the third national election in four years, and both the first two eroded the decades-long dominance of the two biggest parties, the Socialists and the conservative Popular Party. Another repeat is a distinct possibility.

A splintered vote followed by protracted talks to form an administration is becoming a recurrent theme in European politics as voters reject traditional parties in favour of new groups often at the extremes of the political spectrum.

In recent Spanish elections, early evening opinion polls carried out with a different methodology failed to give an accurate picture of the eventual outcome.

“After many years of instability and uncertainty, it’s important that today we send a clear, defined message about the Spain we want. And from there a broad parliamentary majority must be built that can support a stable government,” Mr Sanchez told reporters after voting in a polling station near Madrid earlier on Sunday.

It is uncertain if Mr Sanchez will manage to stay in office and how many allies he would need to gather together in order to do so.

If, in addition to far-left anti-austerity party Podemos and other small parties, Mr Sanchez also needs the support of Catalan separatist politicians, talks will be long and their outcome unclear.

Voting in Barcelona, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera renewed calls to oust Mr Sanchez, whose more conciliatory tone towards Catalan separatists has angered the right, which called Mr Sanchez a “traitor” throughout a campaign often dominated by the secession crisis.

“These are not any normal elections. At stake is whether we want to remain united, if we want to continue being free and equal citizens, if we want a Spain that looks to the past or the future, a country of extremes or of moderation,” Mr Rivera told reporters after casting his ballot. –Reuters