Spain: Terrorists had planned to carry out ‘bigger attacks’, police say

Terrorists behind the Barcelona attack had planned a devastating assault with explosives and may have rammed pedestrians with vehicles after their initial plan failed, the police chief heading the investigation said on Friday.

A large explosion in the early hours of Thursday brought down a building in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, where police think a group of terrorists had been plotting an attack for some time, Catalan police chief Josep Lluis said.

Mr Trapero said the explosion at a house in Alcanar had meant the attacks were more “rudimentary” than planned.

“We are working on the hypothesis that these attacks were being prepared for a while around this private home in Alcanar,” he said. “We think they were preparing at least one or more attacks in Barcelona.

“The explosion in Alcanar at least avoided some of the material they were counting on to carry out even bigger attacks than the ones that happened.

“Because of that the attack in Barcelona and the one in Cambrils were carried out in a bit more rudimentary way than the one they had initially planned.”

A woman who was critically injured in a terror attack in the Spanish town of Cambrils has died, bringing the total number of dead from the two attacks to 14, Catalonian authorities said.

Friday

On Las Ramblas, residents and tourists trickled back to the famous promenade where hours earlier a white van had zigzagged at high speed through pedestrians and cyclists. Some areas remained cordoned off by police.

At noon local time (11am Irish time) hundreds of people marched through the heart of Barcelona in a defiant show of solidarity against the attacks. Crowds gathered for a minute’s silence in the Placa de Catalunya at noon before parading down Las Ramblas’ tree-lined walkways nearby.

“Those that live here can’t believe it, because we live here, we walk here, this is our neighbourhood,” Sebastiano Palumbo (47), an Italian architect working in Barcelona, said as he walked his dog. “I think the best thing would be to continue, every day, doing what do.”

Spain began a sweeping anti-terrorism operation on Friday, shooting dead five would-be attackers the day after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people and wounding more than 100.

Four people have now been arrested in relation to the incident. Mr Trapero, said none of the four suspects arrested so far have any record of terrorist activity.

Three people in Ripoll and another in Alcanar have been arrested, he confirmed.Three of those arrested are Moroccan citizens and one is Spanish, Mr Trapero said.

The youngest was 21, the others were 28, 34, and 27.

He said they had still not identified the driver of a van who mowed down pedestrians in central Barcelona and then fled the scene on foot. Mr Trapero also revealed that police had yet to identify the Barcelona driver and said: “It could be one of the people shot in Cambrils, but we don’t know yet.”

What we know so far:

- Authorities link attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils

- 13 people killed and 100 injured in Barcelona van attack

- Five suspects killed after van attack in Cambrils that left one dead and six injured

- Four people arrested

-Three of the arrested are Morrocan citizens, one is Spanish

-Police say none of the four have a history of terror-related activities

Toutes mes pensées et la solidarité de la France pour les victimes de la tragique attaque à #Barcelone. Nous restons unis et déterminés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2017

On behalf of Irish government, I wish to convey sincere condolences and solidarity with people of Barcelona and Spain this evening — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 17, 2017

- One person killed in an explosion in town of Alcanar

- Moroccan-born Driss Oukabir named as suspect

Injuries

The number of people injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils has risen to 130, Reuters reports citing an emergency services spokesman.

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities. A seven-year-old Australian boy has also been reported missing.

Islamic State said the perpetrators had been responding to its call for action by carrying out Thursday’s rampage along Barcelona’s most famous avenue, Las Ramblas, which was thronged with holiday-makers enjoying an afternoon stroll at the peak of the tourist season. Bodies, many motionless, were left strewn across the avenue and authorities said the toll of dead, which included several children, could rise.

Cambrils

Hours later, in the early hours of Friday, as security forces hunted for the van’s driver, police said they killed five attackers in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack using explosive belts.

Details of the Cambrils incident, which police linked to the Barcelona attack, were still uncertain.

But police said six civilians and a police officer were injured when the attackers ran them over in a car, before police shot them dead and carried out controlled explosions. One woman who was injured later died.

In an echo of the London Bridge attack in June, Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont said the five terrorists in the Cambrils car were wearing fake suicide belts when they were stopped. Police revealed that an axe and knives were also found in the vehicle, with one of the latter used to wound one person in the face before the terrorists were gunned down.

Alcanar

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the day before the van drove into the tree-lined walkway of Barcelona’s Las Ramblas avenue, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a separate town, Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, police said.

Mr Trapero said the explosion at a house in Alcanar had meant the attacks were more “rudimentary” than planned.

Arrests

On Thursday, police said they had arrested two men; a Moroccan - named as Driss Oukabir - and a man from Spain’s north African enclave of Melilla, though neither of them was the van driver. Driss Oukabir is reported to have told police that his identity documents were stolen before they were used to rent the van.

Two more people were arrested on Friday.

A manhunt is under way for 18-year-old Moussa Oukabir, brother of Driss Oukabir. According to Spanish media, Moussa Okabir is the suspected driver of the van used in the Las Ramblas attack.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona attack and Cambrils plot and that it was planning to use gas canisters.

The injured and dead came from countries ranging from France and Germany to Pakistan and the Philippines. Spanish media said several children were killed.

Four members of an Irish family were among the people injured in the attack, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The mother and father are originally from the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens, while their two children were both born in Ireland.

The father of the family was hit on the side and may need an operation, but his injuries are not life threatening, Dr Emmanuel Fernandez, consul general of the embassy of the Philippines in Madrid, told RTÉ. He also suffered leg injuries.

One of the children, a 5-year-old boy, is understood to have suffered a broken femur.

‘Targeting coalition states’

Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said the attackers had carried out the operation “in response to calls for targeting coalition states” - a reference to a US-led coalition against the Sunni militant group. Spain has several hundred soldiers in Iraq training local forces in the fight against Islamic State.

There was no immediate indication though that Islamic State had directed or organised the attack, although some of those responsible for similar attacks in Europe have been inspired by the group.

The Barcelona attack was the deadliest in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy announced three days of official mourning for what he called a “jihadist attack” while the Spanish royal household said on Twitter: “They are murderers, nothing more than criminals who are not going to terrorise us. All of Spain is Barcelona.”

President Michael D Higgins said the solidarity of the Irish people was with those in Barcelona and offered his condolences to the Spanish ambassador to Ireland.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the tragic loss of life and the injuries that have taken place in Barcelona today. Barcelona has a long history of hospitality and has over the years received so many people from around the world,” Mr Higgins said.

US president Donald Trump said: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help.”

He added: “Be tough & strong, we love you!”

Footage

On Thursday, mobile phone footage showed bodies strewn along Las Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

German television channel ZDF reported that three Germans were among those killed, and Belgium’s foreign minister said a Belgian was among the dead. Sec

France said 26 of its citizens were hurt, and 11 of them were in a serious condition. Australia said at least four of its nationals were injured, and Italy three. US secretary of state Rex Tillerson said an American citizen was confirmed dead and at least one more suffered a minor wound.

Regional head Carles Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.

Susana Elvira Carolina (33), who works at a shop on Las Ramblas, had just entered her building when the van struck.

“We had a window and you could see the bodies lying from there, you could see how people were run over.”

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe’s top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

Foreign leaders voiced condemnation and sympathy, including French president Emmanuel Macron, whose nation has suffered some of Europe’s deadliest militant attacks in recent years.

However, Polish interior minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the attack showed the European Union’s system of migrant relocation was wrong. “It is dangerous. Europe should wake up,” he said. “We are dealing here with a clash of civilisations.”

Authorities in Vic, a small town outside Barcelona, said a van had been found there in connection with the attack. Spanish media had said that a second van was hired as a getaway vehicle.

