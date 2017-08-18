Spain: Terrorists had planned to carry out ‘bigger attacks’

The terrorists behind deadly attacks in Spain that killed 14 people were preparing bigger atrocities than those they carried out, police said.

As a fourth arrest was made in connection with the deadly vehicle assaults in Barcelona which killed 13 and Cambrils which killed one, authorities revealed that a suspected gas explosion on Wednesday robbed the killers of materials to use in larger-scale operations.

Some 34 nationalities were among almost 130 people wounded in the attacks in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas shopping area on Thursday and in Cambrils, a seaside town, early on Friday.

Catalan regional police official Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters on Friday that Wednesday’s blast at a house in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, meant the attacks were more “rudimentary” than planned.

A van that drove into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others is towed away from the Rambla in Barcelona on August 18th, 2017. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Reports from Spain had earlier suggested the terror cell may have been planning an attack using gas canisters. He said: “We are working on the hypothesis that these attacks were being prepared for a while around this private home in Alcanar. “We think they were preparing at least one or more attacks in Barcelona.

“The explosion in Alcanar at least avoided some of the material they were counting on to carry out even bigger attacks than the ones that happened. “Because of that the attack in Barcelona and the one in Cambrils were carried out in a bit more rudimentary way than the one they had initially planned.”

Four men are in custody, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34. Three are Moroccan and one Spanish, and police said none of them were previously known to the security services for terror-related reasons.

Catalonia’s police force, said on Friday evening that it was continuing to work to identify the driver of the vehicle in Barcelona.

A girl holds up a banner as people gather in Placa de Catalunya to observe a one minute’s silence for the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Friday

Spain began a sweeping anti-terrorism operation on Friday, shooting dead five would-be attackers the day after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people and wounding more than 100.

On Las Ramblas, residents and tourists trickled back to the famous promenade where hours earlier a white van had zigzagged at high speed through pedestrians and cyclists. Some areas remained cordoned off by police.

At noon local time (11am Irish time) hundreds of people marched through the heart of Barcelona in a defiant show of solidarity against the attacks. Crowds gathered for a minute’s silence in the Placa de Catalunya at noon before parading down Las Ramblas’ tree-lined walkways nearby.

As a minute’s silence came to an end, the shouts of “No tinc por!” (I am not afraid) rang out across Barcelona’s Placa de Catalunya.

What we know so far:

- Authorities link attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils

- 13 people killed and 100 injured in Barcelona van attack

- Five suspects killed after van attack in Cambrils that left one dead and six injured

- Four people arrested

-Three of the arrested are Morrocan citizens, one is Spanish

-Police say none of the four have a history of terror-related activities

- One person killed in an explosion in town of Alcanar

- Manhunt underway for Moroccan-born Driss Oukabir named as suspect

Manhunt

A manhunt is under way for 18-year-old Moussa Oukabir, brother of Driss Oukabir, who was arrested on Thursday and is reported to have told police that his identity documents were stolen before they were used to rent the van. According to Spanish media, Moussa Okabir is the suspected driver of the van used in the Las Ramblas attack.



(L-R, up down) Moussa Oukabir, the suspected driver, as well as Said Aallaa, Mohamed Hychami and Younes Abauyaaqoub, who are suspects wanted in connection with the terrorist attacks in the Catalonian cities of Barcelona and Cambrils. Photograph: EPA/Spanish police

It has been reported that the teenager said on social network Kiwi that he would kill non-Muslims if he ruled the world for the day.

Police have also said they are looking for suspects they have named as Said Aallaa, Mohamed Hychami and Younes Abauyaaqoub.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona attack and Cambrils plot and that it was planning to use gas canisters.

Injuries

On Thursday, mobile phone footage showed bodies strewn along Las Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

The number of people injured in the attacks has risen to 130, Reuters reports citing an emergency services spokesman.

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities. A seven-year-old Australian boy has also been reported missing.

Regional head Carles Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.

“Those that live here can’t believe it, because we live here, we walk here, this is our neighbourhood,” Sebastiano Palumbo (47), an Italian architect working in Barcelona, said as he walked his dog. “I think the best thing would be to continue, every day, doing what do.”

Islamic State said the perpetrators had been responding to its call for action by carrying out Thursday’s rampage along Barcelona’s most famous avenue, Las Ramblas, which was thronged with holiday-makers enjoying an afternoon stroll at the peak of the tourist season. Bodies, many motionless, were left strewn across the avenue and authorities said the toll of dead, which included several children, could rise.

Cambrils

Hours later, in the early hours of Friday, as security forces hunted for the van’s driver, police said they killed five attackers in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack using explosive belts.

A car used by attackers in the coastal city of Cambrils, northeastern Spain, 18th August 2017. Photograph: Jaume Sellart/EPA

Details of the Cambrils incident, which police linked to the Barcelona attack, were still uncertain.

But police said six civilians and a police officer were injured when the attackers ran them over in a car, before police shot them dead and carried out controlled explosions.

In an echo of the London Bridge attack in June, Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont said the five terrorists in the Cambrils car were wearing fake suicide belts when they were stopped. Police revealed that an axe and knives were also found in the vehicle, with one of the latter used to wound one person in the face before the terrorists were gunned down.

Alcanar

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the day before the van drove into the tree-lined walkway of Barcelona’s Las Ramblas avenue, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a separate town, Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, police said.

Irish citizens

Four members of an Irish family were among the people injured in the attack, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The mother and father are originally from the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens, while their two children were both born in Ireland.

The father of the family was hit on the side and may need an operation, but his injuries are not life threatening, Dr Emmanuel Fernandez, consul general of the embassy of the Philippines in Madrid, told RTÉ. He also suffered leg injuries.

One of the children, a 5-year-old boy, is understood to have suffered a broken femur.

‘Targeting coalition states’

Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said the attackers had carried out the operation “in response to calls for targeting coalition states” - a reference to a US-led coalition against the Sunni militant group. Spain has several hundred soldiers in Iraq training local forces in the fight against Islamic State.

There was no immediate indication though that Islamic State had directed or organised the attack, although some of those responsible for similar attacks in Europe have been inspired by the group.

People gather around tributes laid on Las Ramblas after a one minute’s silence for the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Barcelona attack was the deadliest in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy announced three days of official mourning for what he called a “jihadist attack” while the Spanish royal household said on Twitter: “They are murderers, nothing more than criminals who are not going to terrorise us. All of Spain is Barcelona.”

President Michael D Higgins said the solidarity of the Irish people was with those in Barcelona and offered his condolences to the Spanish ambassador to Ireland.

US president Donald Trump said: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help.”

He added: “Be tough & strong, we love you!”

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe’s top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

Foreign leaders voiced condemnation and sympathy, including French president Emmanuel Macron, whose nation has suffered some of Europe’s deadliest militant attacks in recent years.

However, Polish interior minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the attack showed the European Union’s system of migrant relocation was wrong. “It is dangerous. Europe should wake up,” he said. “We are dealing here with a clash of civilisations.”

Authorities in Vic, a small town outside Barcelona, said a van had been found there in connection with the attack. Spanish media had said that a second van was hired as a getaway vehicle.

Reuters/PA