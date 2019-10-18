Spain seeks to extradite Carles Puigdemont as Catalonia braces for general strike

Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president who led the region’s failed bid for independence two years ago, has handed himself into judicial authorities in Belgium in response to the reactivation of an international arrest warrant against him earlier this week.

His appearance came as Catalonia braced for a general strike and a huge demonstration in Barcelona following a fourth night of violent protests triggered by the jailing of nine pro-independence leaders by the Spanish supreme court on Monday.

Puigdemont, who led the region between January 2016 and October 2017, fled to Belgium to avoid arrest after being sacked by the Spanish government for staging a unilateral referendum and making a unilateral declaration of independence.

In a statement, Puigdemont’s office said: “[Carles] Puigdemont, accompanied by his lawyers, has appeared, voluntarily, before the Belgian authorities in response to the European arrest warrant issued by the Spanish supreme court.”

It added that he was complying with the warrant but remained opposed to being extradited.

Spain’s supreme court reissued the warrant – on charges of sedition and misuse of public funds – after Puigdemont’s former vice-president and eight other independence leaders were jailed for the same offences on Monday.

A member of Puigdemont’s team told Belgian daily Le Soir that Puigdemont had decided to go to the police “on his initiative”, adding: “We will explain shortly the reasons for his choice.”

Why are mainstream media not showing you this video?



Huge march heading to #Barcelona (Spain) to protest the injustice of jailing 9 democratic independence politicians with 10 year sentences.#Cataloniapic.twitter.com/Jqc8kOuo7f — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) October 18, 2019

Spain filed a European arrest warrant to Belgian authorities on Tuesday. But Belgium’s federal prosecutor insisted that the Spanish refile it in one of Belgium’s three official languages – French, Flemish and German – or English. The translated document had been expected to arrive next week.

Belgian lawyers had warned that the procedure was long and slow, especially if contested by Puigdemont’s lawyers. The former president has so far managed to avoid extradition from Germany and Belgium. One of the complications is that Belgium does not have have an equivalent offence of sedition.

Spain’s supreme court said that although Puigdemont was elected as a member of the European parliament in May, he could not claim parliamentary immunity as he had neither taken up his seat nor sworn on the Spanish constitution – a prerequisite under the country’s electoral rules.

Pro-independence protesters march in Barcelona. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP

Thousands of people who have marched from across Catalonia are converging in Barcelona on Friday afternoon to to protest against the verdict and call for the leaders to be freed.

Peaceful protests, which have long been the hallmark of the pro-independence movement, have been eclipsed this week by violent unrest and running battles between protesters and police.

Barcelona had its worst night of violence on Thursday as pro-independence supporters clashed with police and right-wing groups in skirmishes that lasted into Friday morning.

After another large demonstration broke up, groups of protesters fought police, throwing stones and at least one petrol bomb in an apparent attempt to reach the seat of the Spanish government in the city. A clothing shop was set on fire and a bank vandalised.

One pro-independence protester was badly beaten by a group of right-wing supporters while once again the streets were acrid with the smell of bonfires of burning rubbish. Numerous injuries were reported.

Pro-independence protesters gather in front of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona. Photograph: Josep Lago / AFP

As the unrest continued, Catalan TV and the main Barcelona TV channel ceased broadcasting news, as did at least one of the online dailies, in support of Friday’s general strike.

Ninety-seven people have been arrested across Catalonia since the protests began, and dozens injured.

On Friday morning, the Spanish football federation announced that the Barcelona-Real Madrid game due to be played in the Catalan capital on October 26th had been postponed because of the unrest.

– Guardian service