Spain’s Mariano Rajoy accepts defeat ahead of confidence vote

Spain’s Socialist-led opposition is on the verge of ousting prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who himself conceded defeat on a confidence motion in a short speech to parliament.

Politicians were due to vote on a no-confidence motion in parliament shortly after 10am Irish time.

Mr Rajoy has been prime minister for six years and his departue would be the first removal of a serving leader by the parliament in Madrid in four decades of democracy.

Opposition groups have already pledged Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez the support he needs to take over as prime minister.

Mr Sanchez had the backing on Thursday of the anti-establishment group Podemos and some Catalan separatists in what Mr Rajoy has derided as a “Frankenstein coalition”. The Basque Nationalists also backed the motion on Thursday, handing Mr Sanchez a majority.

Mr Rajoy delivered a short speech to parliament on Friday conceding defeat.

“In the light of what we all know, we can assume the no-confidence motion will go ahead and in consequence Pedro Sanchez will be the new prime minister,” he said. “I will accept as a democrat the result of the vote as it is well-known, I can’t agree with what has been done.”

Mr Rajoy said there was no greater honor than being prime minister of Spain and congratulated Mr Sanchez, who repaid the compliment, wishing Mr Rajoy all the best and saying he would have his respect as a former premier.

Mr Sanchez says it is time to stabilise Spain and address what he described as social emergencies.

His new government would be sensitive to gender and environmental issues and seek to build democracy with “exemplary institutions,” he said. - Bloomberg