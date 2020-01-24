Six killed, several injured in shooting in Germany, police say

Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the south-western German town of Rot am See, police said.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting, which took place at 12.45pm local time on Friday near the town’s train station, police said.

They said no other suspects are believed to be at large.

“According to my information, there were six dead and several injured,” police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.

Rot am See, where the incident took place on Friday, is located about 170km north west of Munich. Map: Datawrapper

“We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker,” he said.

Mr Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a “personal relationship”. – AP/Reuters