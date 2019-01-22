Singer Chris Brown in custody in Paris over rape allegation

US singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, according to French police.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris.

The official said one of the others detained is Brown’s bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained on Monday and is still in custody on Tuesday while police study the complaint.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.