Simon Coveney: Failing to agree a Brexit deal is a distinct possibility

People should brace themselves for the “distinct possibility” that the EU and UK will fail to reach an agreement to prevent a crash out no deal Brexit, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has warned.

The inability of London and Brussels to reach full agreement to date on the future relationship between the UK and the bloc did not bode well for any further progress, he suggested.

“It is important to say don’t get your hopes too high here,” Mr Coveney said.

“This is something that can be resolved with the right approach from both sides this evening. But the inability to resolve it to date means that failure is a distinct possibility at this stage and we need to be ready for that.”

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels on Wednesday in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on a post-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The British prime minister and the EU chief will try to salvage negotiations on Wednesday evening after his government dropped controversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break international law.

The concession came after the sides reached an agreement on the implementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out on the transition period, which ends on December 31st.

Faltered

Talks have faltered on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

Mr Coveney criticised the British for damaging trust in the negotiations and warned any attempts to further extend talks into the new year — with significant gaps remaining between the two sides — was a “ really unlikely, remote possibility”.

“Anything is possible but I think that is very unlikely,” he told Newstalk.

“I think the EU have really had enough of this. What they are looking for now is certainty, even if that means no deal contingency planning.”

The British government “quite frankly have really damaged the trust in these negotiations because of their actions, particularly in recent months” by threatening to renege on the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol, he added.

“Relationships have been damaged. I hope we can rebuild them again in the new year on the back of agreement,” he said.

Mr Coveney said the EU wanted to focus more on other pressures now, including the pandemic, migration and rule of law issues in some countries.

“The EU wants to move on from Brexit and leave it behind us, and the idea that we would extend and go to great lengths to facilitate an extension — because that is what we would need to do legally -the extension of further negotiations and talks around Brexit into the new year, I think, is a really unlikely, remote possibility,” he said.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Johnson is “probably” willing to make concessions on common standards with the EU to secure a deal in Brussels, but British sovereignty issues will be “hard to square”.

Opportunity

Meanwhile, British cabinet office minister Michael Gove has said there is an opportunity for Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen to thrash out a deal when they meet.

“The conversation between the prime minister and the president tonight, I hope, will create further political momentum, which will make sure that we do reach an agreement,” he told BBC Radio 4.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said she still sees a possibility of trade deal being reached this week, but that the bloc was prepared for the worst.

Angela Merkel has said the major obstacle to a Brexit deal is not access to British fishing waters but future regulatory standards in the UK, adding that she expects the talks to continue for days to come.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly warned foreign ministers that he believes a no-deal departure is more likely than a trade agreement being brokered in time.

Number 10 hopes the dinner on Wednesday night could pave the way for talks between Mr Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost to resume, but there were warnings that their political masters must find the will to break the deadlock.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 member states are due to gather in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit, potentially giving further political impetus for a deal.

Mr Gove and his counterpart on the UK-EU joint committee, Maros Sefcovic, yesterday reached an agreement on border checks and trading rules for Northern Ireland. Their discussions are separate from the trade talks, but the agreement could improve relations between the two negotiating teams.

Border checks

The agreement covers issues including border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets.

Mr Johnson said trade talks with the bloc were proving “very tricky” but said he hoped the “power of sweet reason” would triumph.

The British Office for Budget Responsibility has suggested that a no-deal outcome could wipe 2 per cent off gross domestic product, a measure of the size of the economy, in 2021.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the long-term damage caused by a no-deal situation would be worse than the economic hit from coronavirus. – Additional reporting: Agencies