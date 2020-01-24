Several presumed dead in shooting in Germany, say police
Suspect detained after incident in town of Rot am See seemingly linked to ‘personal relationship’
Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police said. Photograph: iStock
Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.
The shooting occurred in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a “personal relationship”. – Reuters