Several people stabbed in Finland knife attack

Several people have been stabbed in the Puutori market square in the Finnish city of Turku, police said on Friday, adding that they had shot and arrested one person.

People should stay away from Turku’s city centre, police said on their Twitter account. They also said they had launched a manhunt for other potential attackers.

Police reportedly shot the suspect in the leg. Broadcaster YLE said several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack and that police were inspecting departing trains and buses.

There were four or five ambulances near the square, the paper reported a witness as saying.

The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a buggy was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Finnish police say they have reinforced security at Helsinki Airport and at train stations following the stabbings.

“The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today,” prime minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Irish Embassy in Helsinki. It said it had no reports of any Irish citizens being affected by the attack.

It said that anyone with concerns over loved ones in Turku can contact the department’s consular assistance team on 01-4082000.

