Several injured as van crashes into crowds in Barcelona –police
Police have confirmed that ‘massive crash’ has taken place in city centre
Catalan emergency services said people should not go to the area around Placa Catalunya.
A van has crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona’s city centre, local police said on Wednesday. There were several injured in a “massive crash”, police said on Twitter.
Catalan emergency services said people should not go to the area around Placa Catalunya.
The emergency services have said they have closed the metro and train stations in the areas close to the crash.
Reuters