Series of Berlin road crashes ‘a terrorist attack’

A series of crashes on a major road in Berlin was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors are reported as saying.

The crashes were allegedly all caused intentionally by one man (30), the German news agency dpa said.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital’s highway.

The crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of the city.

Local media reported that the man later stopped on the road and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools.

The man was detained by police, media reported. – PA