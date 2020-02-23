Sandstorm causes travel chaos on Canary Islands

Irish holiday-makers travelling to or from the Canary Islands in the coming days have been advised to check their flight status due to a Saharan sandstorm that has resulted in mass flight cancellations.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) said a significant number of Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights have been cancelled, due to the North African sandstorm. Storm Calima reduced visibility to zero at times at the weekend preventing aircraft from leaving major airports on the islands.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, North and South Tenerife Airports have been grounded for the foreseeable future due to the weather conditions.

“These flight cancellations are causing major disruption to Irish holiday makers on what is a busy travel period with the school mid term break coming to a close,” John Spollen, ITAA president said.

“Irish holidaymakers will be faced with the possibility of incurred additional accommodation costs. We have been assured that these costs will be covered by the airlines, within reason, and are advising all customers to claim under EU261.”

All intending passengers should check with their travel agent, or with airlines for the status of their flight before travelling to the airport he said. “We have been advised that this weather disruption should not continue for more than a day or so. However, there will be a backlog to flying holiday makers back home.”

Customer service staff for the airports told the PA news agency that while no planes are flying, airports have remained open for passengers.

One call centre worker said: “People should contact their airline company to try and get accommodation for the night if their flight has been cancelled.”

Sitting on the floor

Passengers have posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information. Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening. However, they have been forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm.

“It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home. Last night we were in the airport for five hours and I was frustrated because Tui couldn’t help us or do anything until the airport declared that they were closed which they did at 10.30pm,” he said.

“Tui reps did give us updates when we asked but unfortunately it didn’t seem they were getting much information quickly. We then spent the night there, most of us in our original cabins, then came back to the airport at 12.30pm and have been here since. We are being sent to a hotel tonight but we’re not sure where we’re going to yet.”

Graham Whiteman, 30, arrived at Las Palmas airport at 5pm on Saturday night, but discovered his Tui flight back to Doncaster — which he was due to be on with his fiancee and her family — had been cancelled. “We were told we needed to check the boards for updates. We didn’t get any and then at 1.30am we found a Tui rep, who then sorted us out with a hotel room on the other side of the island at 4am. We got an email at 7.58am saying a coach would be leaving the hotel at 8.30am to take us to the airport and we’ve been here ever since.”

He added: “I am Type One diabetic and when I explained to a Tui rep that I will not have enough insulin for the next 24 hours, their response was that they would deal with it when it becomes an emergency.”

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to customers for the disruption caused by the adverse and changeable weather conditions in the Canary Islands on Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23. The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority and we are working tirelessly to find the best solutions for all our customers.

“Everyone is being provided with food and drinks as well as being supported by our Tui reps. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and would like to thank our customers for their co-operation and patience.”