Sacked Catalan president in Brussels amid sedition allegations

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has travelled to Brussels, Spanish government officials said.

The development came after Spain’s state prosecutor announced it was seeking charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement for members of the ousted Catalan cabinet and the governing body of the regional parliament that allowed a vote to declare independence last week.

The crimes can be punished with up to 30, 15 and six years in prison respectively.

Chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said he would ask judges for preventive measures against the officials, but did not specify if those would include immediate arrest and jailing while they await trial.

Belgian asylum state secretary Theo Francken said over the weekend that it would be “not unrealistic” for Mr Puigdemont to request asylum.

Mr Maza did not name any of those facing charges, but they include Mr Puigdemont, his number two Oriol Junqueras and Catalan parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell.

The announcement came as Catalonia’s civil servants returned to work for the first time since Spain dismissed the separatist regional government and imposed direct control.

Television crews interview a Catalan independence supporter outside the regional government offices in Barcelona. Photograph: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

In addition to the sedition charges, Spain’s government has said the fired leaders could be charged with usurping others’ functions if they attempt to carry on working.

The uncertainty over Mr Puigdemont’s whereabouts and his plans continued the game of political cat-and-mouse with which the Catalan leader has tormented the central government.

Also on Monday, his party indicated it is ready to fight in the December 21st early regional election called by the national government, scotching fears the pro-independence parties might boycott the ballot to deny it legitimacy.

The centre-right PDeCAT party vowed to defeat pro-union political forces in Catalonia.

As dozens of journalists, curious onlookers and bemused tourists gathered in the square outside the Gothic government palace in central Barcelona, at least one portrait of Mr Puigdemont was still hanging on a wall inside the Generalitat building.

A demonstrator holds a placard bearing a crossed-out portrait of Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont during a pro-unity demonstration in Barcelona on Sunday. Photograph: Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

At least one member of the ousted government defied his dismissal by showing up at work and posting a photo on Twitter from his formal office.

“In the office, exercising the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people of Catalonia,” said Josep Rull, who until last week was the region’s senior official in charge of territorial affairs.

Two police officers entered and left the building, followed minutes later by Mr Rull, who told reporters and supporters that he would continue carrying out his agenda.

Spanish authorities say deposed officials will be allowed to take their personal belongings from official buildings, but are barred from performing any official duties.

Catalonia’s regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot on Friday. The Spanish government dissolved the legislature, fired the government and regional police chief and called a new election for December 21.

Foreign minister Alfonso Dastis said on Sunday that Mr Puigdemont would be eligible to run in the election, if he is not imprisoned.

The vote to secede came after an October 1 referendum in favour of independence that was deemed illegal by Spain’s constitutional court. - AP