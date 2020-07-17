Ryanair plane from London lands safely in Oslo after bomb threat

A Ryanair aircraft has landed safely at Oslo’s main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“The situation is not resolved. We are present with a large force,” police said, adding that all passengers had been safely evacuated.

The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account that the aircraft had been flying from London’s Stansted airport to Oslo.

Earlier this week two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport.

Essex Police said the plane was diverted on Monday due to “reports of a security alert” but nothing suspicious was found on board after investigations.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, were arrested. - Reuters, PA