Russian police arrest ‘over 1,000’ Navalny supporters amid nationwide rallies

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.

Mr Navalny called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time after being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent. He had been treated in Germany.

Elsewhere, police made arrests in Russia’s Far East and Siberia on Saturday as protesters defying bitter cold and a ban by authorities staged nationwide rallies to demand the release of Mr Navalny.

Video footage from Vladivostok showed riot police chasing a group of protesters down the street, while demonstrators in Khabarovsk, braving temperatures of around -14 degrees Celsius chanted “Shame!” and “Bandits!”

Mr Navalny, an ex-lawyer who has accused President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, could face years in jail over legal cases that he calls trumped up. Mr Putin has denied involvement.

Mr Navalny’s supporters are hoping they can produce a show of anti-Kremlin street support despite winter conditions and the coronavirus pandemic to pressure the authorities into freeing him.

The West has told Moscow to let him go, sparking new tensions in already strained Russia ties as US president Joe Biden launches his administration.

In a push to galvanise support ahead of the protests, Mr Navalny’s team released a video about an opulent palace on the Black Sea they alleged belonged to Mr Putin, something the Kremlin denied. As of Saturday the clip had been viewed more than 65 million times.

Police cracked down in the run-up to the rallies, rounding up several of Mr Navalny’s allies they accused of calling for illegal protests and jailing at least two of them, including Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman, for more than a week each.

Authorities also announced a criminal investigation against Navalny supporters over calls urging minors to attend illegal rallies that it said were made on various social networks.

Mr Navalny’s allies hope to tap into what polls say are pent-up public frustrations over years of falling wages and economic fallout from the pandemic. But Mr Putin’s grip on power looks unassailable and the 68-year-old president regularly records an approval rating of over 60 per cent, many times higher than that of Mr Navalny.– Reuters