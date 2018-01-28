Russian opposition leader Navalny arrested after joining protests

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained soon after joining a rally in Moscow on Sunday, the anti-corruption activist wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of his supporters joined a nationwide day of protest against the authorities on Sunday, calling on voters to boycott what they said would be a rigged presidential election on March 18th.

Earlier Russian police raided the Moscow headquarters of Mr Navalny.

Police forced their way into Mr Navalny’s office using power tools, citing reports of a bomb threat, an online feed run by MrNavalny’s supporters showed.

Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny shout slogans during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18th presidential elections. Photograph: AFP

Mr Navalny has been barred from running in the March 18th election which polls show incumbent president Vladimir Putin is on track to easily win.

Though MrNavalny says he knows Mr Putin will be re-elected, his spoiler campaign is aimed at lowering voter turnout to try to take the shine off a Mr Putin win.

Six of MrNavalny’s allies were detained during the police raid, OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said.

It said they were among more than 60 people detained across Russia on Sunday.

Police shut down a TV studio at Mr Navalny’s office during the same raid which had been broadcasting online news bulletins, but another studio in a different location continued to operate.

Protesters

In the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, just under 1,448kms east of Moscow, around 1,000 protesters gathered in temperatures of nearly -10 degrees to back Navalny’s boycott call.

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attend a rally on Sunday calling for a boycott of the presidential election. Photograph: Reuters

“No election? No to elections,” a placard being held by one young man read. Other protesters waved Russian flags or red and white placards calling for a boycott.

“We don’t yet have the right to vote,” Masha (16) who declined to give her surname said.

“But we need to think about the future and we want to live in a country where there will be honest elections.”

Yevgeny Roizman, the city’s opposition-minded mayor, said he backed a boycott. “When you see injustice and lies and you can’t change the situation you can at least not take part in it.”

A file image of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking to reporters. Photograph: AFP

Mr Navalny’s supporters said they expected thousands of people to take part in similar demonstrations in 118 towns and cities.

‘Thieves, bigots and creeps’

“Your own life is at stake,” Mr Navalny said in a pre-protest video. “How many more years to do you want to live with these thieves, bigots and creeps?”

Police warned beforehand they would harshly suppress any illegal protest activity and authorities refused to authorise events in Moscow and St Petersburg, the country’s two biggest cities, raising the possibility of clashes.

A reporter saw a heavy police presence in central Moscow ahead of the protest, with a command centre and buses filled with policemen parked on side streets.

Mr Navalny, a lawyer who has campaigned against official corruption, was barred from running for the presidency by the central election commission in December over what he said was a trumped-up suspended prison sentence.

The United States and the EU criticised the decision.

Mr Putin, who has dominated the Russian political landscape for nearly two decades, described US criticism of the election commission’s decision as crude interference in Russia’s internal affairs and suggested Mr Navalny was Washington’s pick for the presidency.

Polls show Mr Navalny had scant chance of beating Putin, but Mr Navalny says the system is rigged against political opponents like himself which makes polls meaningless. - Reuters