Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny fights for life after ‘poisoning’

The Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is unconscious and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a suspected poisoning.

“We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea,” his press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted. “That was the only thing he drank this morning. The doctors say that the toxin was absorbed more quickly because of the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious.”

An outspoken critic of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, Mr Navalny was returning to Moscow by plane from Tomsk in Siberia when he began to feel ill. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk and he was taken to hospital. A mobile video shot on the plane showed medical personnel rushing onboard as a man screamed in agony.

Doctors “are currently engaged in the process of saving his life”, said Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head of the hospital where the 44-year-old is being treated.

Mr Navalny is currently unconscious and on a ventilator, Mr Kalinichenko told journalists. He described the opposition leader’s condition as “stable”, declining to give further details.

“At the beginning of the flight he went to the toilet and didn’t come back,” Pavel Lebedev, a passenger on the flight, wrote on Instagram. “He started feeling very poorly. They could barely revive him and he’s still crying out in pain,” added Mr Lebedev, who also published a photo of Mr Navalny drinking tea at the airport cafe before the flight.

A person in Moscow watches a video on social media showing Alexei Navalny being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance. Photograph: Sergei Chirikov/EPA

Other video published by several Russian news sites showed the opposition leader being wheeled on a gurney from the plane to an ambulance waiting on the tarmac in Omsk.

Allergic reaction

Ms Yarmysh drew a parallel with an incident last year in which Mr Navalny suffered an acute allergic reaction one doctor said could have resulted from poisoning with an unknown chemical. “One year ago, Alexei was poisoned when he was in jail,” she wrote. “Clearly the same thing has happened again.”

Doctors have not confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned, although Mr Kalinichenko said they had received test results and made a diagnosis. The Tass state news agency citing a police source said investigators were not considering poisoning as the possible cause of his sudden illness.

Russian opposition leaders have been targeted with violence in the past. In 2015, opposition leader and former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov was shot four times and killed within sight of the Kremlin. Five men from Chechnya were jailed in the attack, although his family believes those who ordered the killing were never caught.

Mr Navalny, who has campaigned against Mr Putin’s rule for years, was travelling through several cities in Siberia to back candidates he supports in local elections involving 40 million voters next month. He posed with supporters for a photograph from Tomsk posted on Wednesday, calling for more volunteers: “These crooks won’t kick themselves out of office,” he wrote.

Investigation

He may also have been gathering information for an investigation into local United Russia lawmakers, the local news site Tayga.Info reported. Revelations of corruption in his investigations into senior members of the Russian government have fuelled street protests and provoked angry threats from powerful officials.

Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia stands in front of the hospital in Omsk. Photograph: Maxim Karlayev/EPA

“There is no doubt that Navalny was poisoned for his political position and activity,” said Vyacheslav Gimadi, the head of the legal department of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. Mr Navalny was also attacked in 2017 with a green dye that left him with partial blindness in one eye.

Several opposition figures have been targeted with poison since Mr Putin came to power in 2000. Alexander Litvinenko, a former FSB officer who defected to the UK, died in 2006 of radiation sickness after ingesting a lethal dose of polonium-210 slipped into his tea. One of the men accused in his poisoning is now an MP in Russia’s parliament. Opposition activist Petr Verzilov recently revealed a poisoning attempt against his life in Moscow in 2018.

Mr Navalny has used the protests in Belarus against its president, Alexander Lukashenko, to try to persuade Russians to back candidates he supports in next month’s local elections.

In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel, Mr Navalny spoke excitedly of how successful strikes by key workers in Belarus had forced authorities to start engaging with protesters. Video clips of Belarusian workers declaring they had voted for the opposition accompanying his commentary were labelled “Russia of the future”.

Activists believe they may face a Belarusian scenario when Mr Putin comes up for re-election in 2024 after he successfully got the constitution changed to allow him to run again for president twice.

“In today’s Belarus we can see ourselves in the near future,” said opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov. “The opposition candidate gets 80 per cent and the dictator is struggling to get 10 per cent, but the election commission simply swaps the results.”- Guardian

There are signs that the Kremlin was alive to the potential threat from the Belarus protests. State-backed media, after initially depicting the Belarusian opposition in a sympathetic light, have begun to change tack, talking of foreign meddling, a purported long-standing Polish interest in dominating the region, and “coloured revolutions” – a reference to previous uprisings in Georgia and Ukraine. – Guardian