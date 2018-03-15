Russia ‘will soon expel’ British diplomats in retaliation for UK expulsions

Russia will soon expel British diplomats in retaliation for Britain’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former spy in southern England, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

“Absolutely. Soon,” the RIA news agency cited Mr Lavrov as saying, when asked if Moscow was ready to kick out British diplomats.

Mr Lavrov said British allegations of Russian’s involvement in the attack were unacceptable.

Earlier, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described allegations by British prime minister Theresa May that Russia was to blame for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal as insane.

Her comments followed a statement by the British prime minister on Wednesday during which Ms May said London would kick out the Russian diplomats in the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War.

At a routine briefing, Ms Zakharova told reporters she wanted to comment on “the statements made by the prime minister of Britain in parliament with completely insane accusations towards the Russian Federation, our entire country, our entire people.

“In connection with the introduction by Britain of unfriendly steps towards Russia, we plan to introduce reciprocal steps, without doubt . . . they are currently being worked on and will be adopted in the near future,” she said.

She accused Britain of refusing to co-operate with Moscow in the investigation of the incident.

British foreign minister Boris Johnson suggested on Thursday that corrupt Russians could be targeted by British police in retaliation for the nerve attack.

“What people want to see is some of the very rich people who are directly associated with Vladimir Putin . . . whose wealth can be attributed to their relationship with Vladimir Putin, it may be that the law agencies, that the police will be able to put unexplained wealth orders on them, to bring them to justice for their acts of gross corruption,” Mr Johnson told the BBC.

Mr Johnson said he had been heartened by strong expressions of support from the United States and other allies - although it remains unclear whether there will be a co-ordinated international response to the Novichok attack.

The foreign secretary said “all responsible nations” shared an obligation to take on Russian aggression that “threatens the very architecture of global security”.

Writing in the Washington Post, Mr Johnson also said the poison used in the Salisbury spy attack was specifically chosen to send a message to political dissenters challenging Mr Putin.

He said: “There is a reason for choosing Novichok. In its blatant Russian-ness, the nerve agent sends a signal to all who may be thinking of dissent in the intensifying repression of Putin’s Russia.

“The message is clear: We will find you, we will catch you, we will kill you — and though we will deny it with lip-curling scorn, the world will know beyond doubt that Russia did it,” he said.

US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that her country believed Russia was responsible for the attack, adding it was a crime worthy of UN Security Council action.–Reuters