Russia TNT plant blast leaves at least 79 injured

An explosion at a Russian TNT manufacturing plant has left at least 79 people injured.

The blast took place in Dzerzhinsk, 250 miles east of Moscow. The cause has not yet been determined.

Russia’s health ministry said 38 employees at the plant and 41 local residents sought treatment after the blast. It said 15 are in hospital, with one in serious condition.

The blast broke windows at about 200 residences near the plant, according to reports.

Dmitry Krasnov, deputy governor of the region that includes Dzerzhinsk, said earlier on state TV that two people were missing in the blast, although this has not yet been confirmed. – Associated Press