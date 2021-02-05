Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats amid Navalny protest claims

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.

Poland summoned the Russian ambassador over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat based in St Petersburg.

“The Polish side expects the Russian authorities to reverse this erroneous decision,” the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement. “Otherwise, Poland leaves itself the option to take appropriate steps.”

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Russia’s decision to expel the diplomats is in no way justified and further damages relations with Europe. There will be a response if Russia does not reconsider this step, Mr Maas said in a statement.

Mr Navalny was this week jailed by a Moscow court for nearly three years in connection with a case he says was trumped up.

He was back in court on Friday for a slander trial. He is accused of slandering a second World War veteran who took part in a promotional video backing reforms last year that let Russian president Vladimir Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.

Mr Navalny at the time described the people in the video as traitors and lackeys. He denies the slander charge.

“This case in general was intended as a kind of PR process because the Kremlin needs the headlines: Navalny slandered a veteran,” he told the court. “I find it really disgusting and unbearable . . . You’ve been using him [the veteran] as a puppet . . . you’re making a mockery of a 95-year-old man.”

In comments by video link at the trial, the veteran called on Mr Navalny to apologise publicly to him before saying he could not continue taking part in the hearing for health reasons.

Though the slander charge is currently punishable by up to two years in jail, Mr Navalny’s lawyers say he cannot face a custodial sentence because the alleged crime was committed before the law was changed to make it a jailable offence.

Biden criticism

The Kremlin on Friday also described comments on Russia made by US president Joe Biden the previous day as aggressive and unconstructive, but said it hoped the two countries could set aside their differences and co-operate where it made sense.

Mr Biden on Thursday promised a new era of US foreign policy in his first diplomatic address as president and said he had told Mr Putin to expect a more muscular US approach to ties with Moscow.

Mr Biden spoke to Mr Putin by phone last month for the first time since taking office.

“I made it clear to president Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens, are over,” said Mr Biden in the diplomatic address.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that Mr Biden’s comments were disappointing.

“This is very aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric, to our regret,” said Mr Peskov.

“Any hints of ultimatums are unacceptable to us. We have already said that we won’t pay attention to any lecturing announcements.”

Mr Peskov said the Kremlin hoped however that there could still be useful dialogue between the two countries when their interests coincided.

Despite their disagreements, Russia and the US earlier this week extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last pact limiting deployments of the world’s two largest strategic nuclear arsenals. – Reuters