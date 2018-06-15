Reports of Merkel coalition demise exaggerated as refugee row rolls on

It was a measure of the sinking feeling in Berlin that a fake news tweet by a writer from the satirical magazine Titanic almost sank Germany’s warring coalition government.

Mid-morning in Berlin, reports began to circulate that, after days of public squabbling over tougher refugee rules, Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) had pulled the plug on a decades-old alliance with their sister party, chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

According to the tweet, CSU leader Horst Seehofer, federal interior minister in Berlin, had admitted the end to a regional CDU leader – a move that would almost certainly bring down Dr Merkel’s fourth-term government after just three months.

News that the report was fake provided only temporary relief: the CDU/CSU refugee war will roll on over the weekend with the Bavarians warning Dr Merkel to back their tougher refugee line by Monday or face the consequences.

Mr Seehofer has drafted a 63-point migration “masterplan” which, according to reports, would order German border police refuse entry and asylum to anyone already registered in another EU country. Dr Merkel, wary of any unilateral action on this front, is pushing for an EU refugee agreement or – at the very least – bilateral agreements with countries affected by closed German borders.

Two weeks before an EU summit, with this very issue on the agenda, the chancellor knows unilateral action from Berlin would allow critics of a EU refugee quota another reason not to agree to burden-sharing, similar to their criticism of her unilateral decision in 2015 not to close Germany’s borders at the height of the crisis.

But Mr Seehofer has the backing of his party to push through his plan anyway on Monday, which would force Dr Merkel to sack him.

Flexing muscles

What began as a regional row – the CSU flexing its law-and-order muscles to keep down the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) before October’s state election – has now escalated into a full-scale political crisis.

Unchecked it has the potential to undermine Dr Merkel’s credibility, rattle the pro-European philosophy of her CDU/CSU alliance and bring down a coalition that only came to power three months ago, after an excruciating six-month interregnum.

After an extraordinary day of emergency sittings in parliament on Thursday, with the Bavarian CSU refusing to back down, there was a sense of the wind turning on Friday.

After a week on the back-foot, with equivocal support from her own backbenchers for her position, Dr Merkel rallied her troops to come out fighting on Friday. In a speech in Berlin on Friday morning, she unearthed an old quote from post-war CDU leader Ludwig Erhard that sent a clear message to her two least favourite men in politics: Donald Trump and Mr Seehofer.

“The world is too integrated, too interlinked that any country can decide its own fate,” she told her audience. “Very clever sentence, that one.”

Meanwhile her closest allies fanned out on all channels – television, radio and social media – to argue her case for a European deal, and against Bavaria’s closed-border proposal.

Armin Laschet, CDU state premier of the powerful western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said the two parties agreed on the need to tackle illegal immigration. But Merkel and her CDU allies rejected the CSU proposal to act alone.

“By doing that we risk that the Italians no longer register any arrivals and once again we have a chaotic situation,” said Mr Laschet. “That is why we need a European solution, we need to speak to Greece, Italy and Austria. It’s not asking too much to take two weeks to do this and come down from the hectic actions of the last days.”

Letter to members

Meanwhile, Dr Merkel’s CDU general secretary Anngret Kramp-Karrenbauer spared no drama in a letter to all 420,000 CDU members.

Closing Germany’s borders risked disorder on the borders that could endanger the Schengen open border system, “lead to a domino effect and, in the end, call into question European integration project . . . and the party of security and European solidarity” for which, she reminded members, the CDU has stood since the days of Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl.

As a hectic weekend of shuttle diplomacy looms between CDU and CSU, with Bundestag president Wolfgang Schäuble reportedly playing the role of mediator, Dr Merkel’s junior coalition partner is standing helpless on the sidelines watching the high drama unfold.

Taking to Twitter himself, Olaf Scholz, deputy chancellor and SPD finance minister, warned: “The task of governing our country is not an episode of Game of Thrones but a serious matter. All those involved should never forget that.”