Q&A: Could Ukraine dealings topple Donald Trump?

Why is Trump facing impeachment over Ukraine?

Democrats launched impeachment proceedings over allegations that centre on a phone conversation between Mr Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25th.

Mr Trump has admitted to using the call to urge Mr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation into the actions of Joe Biden, who hopes to be the Democrats’ challenger in next year’s president election.

Mr Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani are pushing claims that while US vice-president, Mr Biden threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine unless it sacked then prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, to stop him investigating Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, where his son Hunter Biden was a director.

Three congressional committees are now investigating the actions of Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani towards Ukraine, with particular focus on whether there was any threat to halt some US funding for Ukraine if it refused to look into Mr Biden’s actions.

The White House did delay payment of $250 million in US military aid to Kiev this summer, before allowing the money to be disbursed this month along with a further $140 million, which is thought to be part of a State Department programme.

The whole scandal arose after a whistle-blower in the US intelligence community lodged a formal complaint about Trump’s actions in relation to an unnamed foreign leader; media reports say the complaint relates not to a single phone call, however, but to a series of incidents that were cause for “urgent concern”.

What does Trump say?

The US leader insists the July 25th call with Mr Zelenskiy was “perfect” and “totally appropriate” and says he will release a transcript of the conversation. He derides the bid to impeach him as a desperate ploy by his Democratic enemies.

Mr Trump is adamant that he did not offer a quid pro quo to the new Ukrainian president but admits telling him “that we don’t want our people like vice president Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine”.

After initially insisting that he “didn’t delay anything” to Ukraine, he said on Tuesday: “I’d withhold again, and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute (more money) to Ukraine, because they’re not doing it.”

How has Ukraine responded?

Kiev wants above all to safeguard its close relationship with the US, which has provided Kiev with financial, diplomatic and military support in its five-year conflict with Russia.

Top Ukrainian officials insist Mr Zelenskiy has the right to keep conversations with other leaders confidential and that Mr Trump did not put him under undue pressure.

Before a planned meeting on Wednesday with Mr Trump in New York, Mr Zelenskiy quipped: “Nobody can put pressure on me because I am the president of an independent state. The only one person, by the way, who can put pressure on me...is my son, who is six-years-old.”

Do Trump’s allegations against Biden stand up?

As of now – no. Biden has acknowledged threatening to withhold a US loan guarantee to Ukraine unless its then president, Petro Poroshenko, sacked Shokin, his prosecutor general. He was fired in March 2016.

At the time however, there was no indication that Shokin was investigating the Burisma firm where Biden’s son had a place on the board, and Ukraine’s western allies and leading anti-corruption campaigners were all demanding the removal of an ineffectual prosecutor general who was seen as an obstacle to reform and major investigations.