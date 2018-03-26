Puigdemont to appear in German court as Catalans protest

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is due before a district court judge in northern Germany today after his detention on Sunday near the Danish border prompted violent clashes in Barcelona.

More than 50,000 Catalan pro-independence marchers threw eggs and bottles at police on Sunday evening, resulting in dozens of arrests and leaving more than 100 injured. Police used batons and fired warning shots.

On Sunday morning the 55-year-old politician, on a 2,000km road trip from Finland to his self-imposed exile in Belgium, was arrested by German autobahn police just south of the Danish border on the A7 motorway.

After a night in custody in Neumünster, an hour north of Hamburg, Mr Puigdemont will be brought before a district court to confirm his identity on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Spain, and renewed on Friday, on charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

The final decision on whether to extradite him to Spain will be taken by the higher regional court in Kiel, the capital of the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Germany’s federal justice minister said on Sunday evening that Berlin would not get involved in the court case. “The first steps are purely legal and thus it is essential to wait for that,” said Katarina Barley.

Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent urged calm, saying on regional television he had “no doubt that Catalan citizens will act as they have always done: in a non-violent way”.

Mutual trust

Under the 2004 EAW rules, a court in one EU country is obliged to hand over a citizen if there is mutual trust in the legal standards in the other country.

Mr Puigdemont is wanted in Spain for his role in organising an October referendum on Catalan independence. He faces up to 30 years in prison sentence if convicted.

News of the arrest in Germany caused uproar in Catalonia, which declared independence after the referendum which Madrid dismissed as unconstitutional. It then imposed direct rule.

German media reports say Spanish intelligence tipped off German police that he had crossed the border from Denmark.

Catalan Mossos d’Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona on Sunday. Photograph: Felipe Dana/AP

His detention in Germany increases pressure on the EU to act as mediator between Catalonia and Spain, a role it has refused to consider in the past. In particular Berlin faces a political dilemma with uncomfortable historical overtones after the arrest on Sunday morning.

On social media, Catalans likened the detention of Mr Puigdemont to the arrest of leftist Catalan president Lluis Companys by the Gestapo. They extradited Companys to Franco’s Spain in 1940, where he was held in solitary confinement, tortured and eventually executed by firing squad.

“If Germany collaborates with the Spanish authoritarian government,” wrote one Twitter user, “Europe will be dead.”

Spain reactivated its arrest warrant on Friday, while Mr Puigdemont was in Finland delivering a lecture. His lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said Mr Puigdemont had left Finland and was en route to Belgium “where he had intended to put himself, as always, at the disposal of the Belgian justice system”.

Ralph Döpper, deputy state prosecutor in Schleswig-Holstein, confirmed the politician was in police custody while authorities decided whether to act on the warrant. “We are at the start of the examination process,” said Mr Döpper.

He gave no information on how autobahn police knew where to find Mr Puigdemont. “We simply had the information that he was supposed to be in Germany or had entered the country,” he said.

New complexity

His detention has added a new layer of complexity to the situation in Catalonia, where separatists hold a majority in the regional parliament after elections in December. They have failed to form a government and have abandoned plans to name a new president following the jailing of their latest candidate, Jordi Turull.

Mr Puigdemont had sought to be sworn in and rule from Belgium via video conference, but abandoned his bid on March 1st with “the greatest sadness”. In a video message he insisted he would not abandon the idea of setting up a government in exile.

“I will not throw in the towel. I will not quit. I will not give up in the face of the illegitimate behaviour of those who lost at the ballot box,” he said. In leaked private conversations with colleagues in Barcelona, however, he appeared to admit defeat and acknowledge that Madrid “has won”.