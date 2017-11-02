Puigdemont not among Catalan politicians at Madrid court

Deposed Catalan government members and legislators have arrived at Spanish courts in Madrid to face possible charges of rebellion for having declared the region’s independence.

Twenty regional politicians, including Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, were called to appear after the chief prosecutor demanded charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament’s declaration of secession on October 27th.

Mr Puigdemont will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian authorities even though he did not appear before Spanish judges earlier on Thursday, his Belgian lawyer said.

“The climate is not good, it is better to take some distance,” lawyer Paul Bekaert told Reuters. “If they ask, he will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian justice,” Mr Bekaert added.

If Mr Puigdemont fails to appear in court, the normal procedure would be to issue an arrest warrant, the president of Spain’s Supreme Court said on Thursday.

“When someone doesn’t appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued,” Supreme Court president Carlos Lesmes said.

Mr Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would ignore a court order to return to Spain to answer charges over the region’s push for independence. He did not turn up at a High Court hearing on Thursday.

Spain took the unprecedented step of seizing control of Catalonia following the declaration and later sacked the cabinet, dissolved the regional parliament and called fresh regional elections for December 21st.

The group summoned includes Mr Puigdemont’s 13-member former cabinet and six parliamentary board members.

Puigdemont’s number two, Oriol Junqueras, was the first to arrive at the National Court. He went in accompanied by lawyers, passing dozens of journalists and declining to answer questions.

The alleged offences are punishable by up to 30 years in prison under Spanish law.

Mr Puigdemont said he and six ex-ministers went to Brussels some days ago for “freedom and safety”.

Two of the ex-ministers returned to Spain and were scheduled to be among an estimated 15 legislators expected to appear. Four ex-ministers have stayed with Mr Puigdemont.

Besides the ex-cabinet members, six regional parliament members are to appear before the Supreme Court in a parallel probe.

They include former Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell, one of the leading figures of the pro-independence movement in Catalonia for many years. – AP, Reuters