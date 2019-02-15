Pope names Irish-born cardinal to run Vatican in papal transition period

Pope Francis on Thursday named the Irish-American cardinal Kevin Farrell as the new “camerlengo”, the prelate who runs the Vatican between the death or resignation of a pontiff and the election of a new one.

Farrell (71), who was in born in Ireland and is the highest-ranking American in the Vatican, succeeds the French cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, who died in July.

A Dubliner who spent most of his clerical life in the United States, Cardinal Farrell is the most senior Irishman at the Vatican In 2018, the Vatican barred former president Mary McAleese from taking part in a conference in Italy to mark International Women’s Day after her attendance was opposed by the cardinal.

Cardinal Farrell – originally from Drimnagh and previously prefect (head) of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life – drew criticism in the same year for stating priests have no credibility when it comes to training people for marriage.

The camerlengo, or chamberlain, runs the ordinary affairs of the Vatican city-state during the period known as the “sede vacante” (empty seat).

While the position is steeped in tradition and rituals, he cannot make any major decisions and cannot change Church teachings.

In the case of a papal death, the camerlengo is the person who officially confirms it, traditionally by tapping the pontiff’s head three times with a silver hammer and calling out his name. He then seals the papal residence and office.

In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in six centuries to resign; Cardinal Tauran began his duties the day the resignation took effect.

Francis (81) appears to be in good health. – Reuters