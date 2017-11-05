Poll predicts Pro-Catalonia parties will win most election votes

Pro-Catalonia independence parties will combine for the most votes in regional election in December but may fall just short of a majority needed to revive the secession campaign, a poll showed on Sunday.

According to the GAD3 survey of 1,233 people conducted between October 30th and November 3rd and published in La Vanguardia newspaper, pro-independence parties ERC, PDECat and CUP would take between 66 and 69 seats in the 135-seat parliament.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the December 21st election after firing the previous government and imposing direct rule over the autonomous region shortly after Catalan lawmakers passed a unilateral declaration of independence on October 27th.

Catalonia’s statehood push has tipped Spain into its worst political crisis since its return to democracy four decades ago as surging pro-secession sentiment in the region has in turn kindled nationalism across the country.

Sacked regional leader Carles Puigdemont travelled to Belgium shortly after Madrid took control and is now facing an arrest warrant for rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust relating to the secessionist campaign.

On Thursday, nine members of his sacked cabinet were ordered by Spain’s High Court to be held on remand pending an investigation and potential trial.

One member of the dismissed cabinet, Santi Vila, was freed after paying bail of €50,000 on Friday.

The other eight could remain in custody for up to four years.

A second poll, in the conservative newspaper La Razon, echoed the GAD3 survey on Sunday, showing pro-independence parties would capture the most votes though still fall just shy of a parliamentary majority with 65 seats.–Reuters