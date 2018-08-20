Police treating attack in Catalonia as terrorism
Man armed with knife shot dead after attempting assault on poice station
Several Mossos d’Esquadra officers stand guard outside the residential building where the man lived in the town Cornella de Llobregat, in Barcelona. Photograph: EPA/Enric Fontcuberta
Spanish police are treating as a terrorist attack an attempted assault on a police station near Barcelona by a man armed with a large knife who was then shot dead.
“Right now we are treating this as a terrorist attack,” regional investigative police chief Rafel Comas told a news conference, adding that the attacker had said “Allah is great”. – Reuters