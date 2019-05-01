Police in Paris fire tear gas to repel protesters on May Day rally

French police fired tear gas to push back masked demonstrators in central Paris on Wednesday as thousands of people used the annual May Day rally to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Labour unions and yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France, days after Mr Macron outlined a response to months of street demonstrations that included tax cuts worth some €5 billion.

Riot police were seen using tear gas to disperse hooded and masked protesters who had converged at the front of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris.

Some protesters wearing hoods or yellow vests responded by throwing projectiles at the police. Television footage showed a van with its windows smashed. Several people were lightly wounded.

By mid-afternoon, the main march crossing the southern part of the capital was finally able to move amid relative calm, although it appeared that yellow-vests and more radical elements rather than labour unions were dominating the march. The left-wing CGT union denounced police violence.

“While the inter-union procession was to start at 14:30 [12.30 Irish time], unprecedented and indiscriminate repression took place following the acts of violence by some parties,” said the union. It said union members including the CGT secretary general had been tear-gassed. It added: “This current scenario, scandalous and unprecedented, is unacceptable in our democracy.”

A Reuters photographer saw several masked protesters removing their outfits to merge into the crowd.

French police had warned on Tuesday that there could be clashes with anarchist groups, known as Black Blocs, after calls on social media for radicals to hit the streets.

Authorities had said they expected some 2,000 Black Bloc protesters from France and across Europe to turn up on the sidelines of the traditional May Day union rallies.

Some 7,400 police were deployed in Paris and made 200 arrests.

A masked protester kicks a tear gas canister back towards police in Paris. Photograph: Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty

Protesters push down a fence surrounding a police station on the Boulevard de L’Hopital, near the Place d’Italie, during annual May Day rally in Paris. Photograph: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty

A Gilets Jaunes along with other masked protesters in Paris. Photography: Ian Langsdon

French riot police take cover during a demonstration in Paris. Photograph: Ian Langsdon

The yellow vest protests, named after motorists’ high-visibility jackets, began in November over fuel tax increases. But they have evolved into a sometimes violent revolt against politicians and a government seen as out of touch.

Many in the grassroots movement, which lacks a leadership structure, have said Mr Macron’s proposals do not go far enough and most of what he announced lacks detail.

Thousands of people also demonstrated in cities from Marseille to Toulouse and Bordeaux. Some 300 yellow-vest protesters tried to storm a police station in the Alpine town of Besancon.

“We have been trying to fight, to make ourselves heard, for six months and nobody cares. People don’t understand the movement, though it seems pretty simple: we just want to live normally,” said Florence (58) a trainer in a large company who was marching in Paris. – Reuters