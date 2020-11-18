Police deploy water cannons to disperse Covid-19 protest in Berlin

Berlin police used water cannon at the Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday to disperse an aggressive protest against new Covid-19 powers being debated inside the adjacent Reichstag parliament building. Amid angry jeers and jostling, police deployed the cannon to disperse about 10,000 protestors, many of who ignored demands to wear masks and observe social distancing.

As police helicopters hovered overhead, some demonstrators lobbed fireworks and flares towards officers in riot gear. The third iteration of Germany’s bill “to protect the population in an epidemic situation of national consequence”, gives additional legal footing to all pandemic restrictions, from lockdowns and mask-wearing in public.

But angry protestors blowing whistles gathered near the parliament, echoing the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) inside the Bundestag chamber, compared the new law with the Enabling Act of 1933 that opened the door to Hitler’s Nazi takeover and the end of Germany’s inter-war democracy.

“Over there, sitting in the German Bundestag, are marionettes who do what the pharmaceutical industry demands of them,” said Hansjörg Müller, an AfD parliamentarian, to the ground in front of a Ghandi poster and a sign reading “truth frees”. Waving signs and wearing masks reading “Merkel Muzzle” and “Pandemic of Lies”, protestors were held back from the Reichstag building, seat of the Bundestag, by 2,000 police in line with a court order.

Conspiracy theorists

Officers were anxious to avoid a repeat of scenes in late August, when far right Covid-19 conspiracy theorists slipped past a light police guard and rushed up the Reichstag steps to the main entrance.

Those images went round the world and were condemned by President Steinmeier as “an attack on the heart of German democracy”. “Unfortunately our order to wear a mouth-nose covering had no effect,” said Berlin police on Twitter, explaining their decision to intervene. After three hours the demonstration was declared over by police at 12.09 for breaches of public order, just as the third and final reading on Wednesday and a final vote. Following an afternoon vote in the Bundesrat, the upper chamber of the 16 state parliaments, it becomes law after a final signature from President Frank Walter Steinmeier. The speed at which the law was passed - weeks rather than months, in a haze of amendments and rewrites - has attracted criticism from protestors and some opposition politicians. One particular bone of contention is a section giving the federal government - which has limited power over public health in Germany - the power to impose “necessary protective measures”.

Some lawyers and courts have already expressed unease at the term, which they view as too broad, and are readying legal challenges. Germany’s federal government insists the laws are far-reaching but time-limited, and require regular parliamentary consultation.

Foreign minister Heiko Maas hit back at those drawing parallels between the Covid-19 law and the 1933 Enabling Act, which allowed the Nazis bypass parliament to legislate.

“Of course everyone has the right to criticise the measures, our democracy thrives through the exchange of different opinions,” he wrote on Twitter. “But whoever relativises or trivialises the Holocaust has learned nothing from our history.” Germany’s number of Covid-19 cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307 on Wednesday, according to official data, with a death toll of 13,119.