Plane carrying Angela Merkel forced to make unscheduled landing

A plane carrying German chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 summit in Argentina has been forced to make an unscheduled landing after developing technical problems.

The German news agency dpa reported that the government Airbus, which was en route to Buenos Aires, turned around over the Netherlands about an hour into the flight.

Dpa said the aircraft landed in Cologne in western Germany.

The captain told passengers aboard the plane he decided to switch aircraft at the Cologne-Bonn airport after the “malfunction of several electronic systems”, but said there had been no security risk.

Dpa said a replacement German air force plane was being prepared to carry Ms Merkel and her entourage to the G20 meeting that starts on Friday. – PA, Reuters