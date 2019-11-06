Passengers, crew safely evacuated following incident in Schiphol airport

The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating “a suspicious situation” on board.

“Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing,” Dutch military police said in a statement. No additional details were provided.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

Dutch authorities declined to name the carrier to which the plane belonged or give further information. – Reuters