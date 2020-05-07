Paris under tighter restrictions in French plan to ease lockdown

French prime minister Edouard Philippe warned against “letting our guard down” when the country eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions next Monday.

Speaking at a press conference with the ministers of health, transport, the interior, education and the economy, Mr Philippe used a coloured map to illustrate how France has been cut in two by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The northeastern third of the country was shown in red, indicating that the virus is still circulating there, hospitals remain under pressure and the need for testing is substantial.

The western and southern two-thirds of France, where the outbreak is largely under control, were shown in green.

The four “red” regions are the Île-de-France, comprising Paris and surrounding departments, Hauts-de-France, Bourgogne Franche-Comté and Grand Est.

Post-primary schools will reopen only in “green” districts on May 18th. In areas that remained green, a further easing of restrictions would take place on June 2nd, Mr Philippe said. Those remaining red will see no change.