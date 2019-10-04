Paris police HQ attack is being investigated as ‘potential act of terrorism’

French prosecutors are investigating the fatal stabbings at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday as a potential act of terrorism.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said investigators looking into the civilian employee who killed three police officers and an administrator found elements that led to an inquiry for multiple murders “in relation with a terrorist enterprise”.

Along with the four killed, another person was seriously injured in the attack.

Investigators had scoured the attacker’s computer and mobile phone for clues to his motive and interviewed his wife and witnesses.

The assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the intelligence unit of the Paris police, was shot dead after Thursday’s attack.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye earlier said prosecutors have decided to open a murder investigation on facts “which are not falling under terrorism at this stage of the investigation”.

The attacker, identified as Mickaël H, had converted to Islam 18 months ago.

“No hypothesis is being ruled out at this stage,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement had said at a news conference earlier on Friday. He said he would not respond to further questions on the matter.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said on Thursday that the man had never shown any behavioural problems.

‘Incoherent statements’

News broadcaster France Info and BFM TV said the attacker’s wife told police that her husband, who was deaf, had visions and made incoherent statements on the night before the attack.

Noam Anouar, of the Vigi police union, said the assailant had security clearance to work in the police intelligence unit.

Asked about the ceramic knife the assailant took into the building, Laetitia Vallar, spokeswoman at the Paris police, said on BFM TV that officers and administrators could enter the building with their badges.

They were not submitted to bag searches and security screening like the public.

She added that psychological assistance was being offered to officers and employees.

Police held a minute of silence in the headquarters’ main courtyard on Friday morning.

The headquarters is located on the historic Île de la Cité island in the river Seine, close to Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. – AP/Reuters