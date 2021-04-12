One person reportedly shot dead outside of Paris hospital

Attacker fled on motorcycle, nothing known about motive for incident

Two people were shot in front of a hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told Reuters.

The source said that one person was dead, another was injured and being treated at the hospital in the 16th arrondissement in front of which he had been shot.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack. – Reuters

