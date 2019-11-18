One dead, several injured after bridge collapse in France
Car, truck and possibly third vehicle plunge into water
Rescuers sail near a suspension bridge which collapsed near Toulouse, southwest France. Photograph: Eric Cabanis/AFP
A 15-year-old girl has died and several others were injured after a bridge collapsed in southwest France on Monday, according to the Haut-Garonne fire brigade.
The collapse caused a car, a truck and possibly a third vehicle to plunge into the water, local authorities said.
