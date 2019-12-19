One dead in Moscow shoot-out at intelligence service HQ

A shoot-out has occurred in central Moscow at the Lubyanka headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service.

The FSB, as the intelligence service is known, said one of its officers was killed in the attack on Thursday by a lone gunman who failed to get into the building, the Interfax news service reported. A gunman was “neutralised” and there are people wounded, according to Interfax, citing the FSB.

Three security guards were killed and three others were wounded, according to the Izvestia news website, citing a source it didn’t identify. The gunman used a Kalashnikov assault weapon, RBC media reported, citing an unidentified source.

President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to attend a Kremlin concert less than a mile away to commemorate FSB work and has been informed of the incident, according to Interfax which cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Public access to roads around the security service’s building has been sealed off, the transport centre of Moscow city government said on Twitter. – Bloomberg.

More to follow