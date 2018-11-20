One dead after passenger train derails in Spain
Police reports suggest the train derailed outside Barcelona due to a landslide
Crash happened between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa.
One person died and at least five people are slightly injured on Tuesday after a passenger train derailed outside of Barcelona, Spain, the police said.
The train derailed between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa due to a landslide, the train operator Adif said in a tweet.
More to follow. - Reuters