One dead after passenger train derails in Spain

Police reports suggest the train derailed outside Barcelona due to a landslide

Crash happened between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa.

One person died and at least five people are slightly injured on Tuesday after a passenger train derailed outside of Barcelona, Spain, the police said.

The train derailed between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa due to a landslide, the train operator Adif said in a tweet.

