One dead, 44 injured in Spanish train crash

A commuter train derailment outside the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday has killed one person and injured 44, the emergency services said on twitter.

A landslide triggered the crash between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa just after 6am local time, the train company Renfe said. The train carried 131 people.

Rescue workers were trying to free passengers trapped in the wreckage, Spanish television reported.

The north of Spain has suffered heavy rains in the last few days causing flooding and landslides.

In 2013, 79 people were killed and about 140 injured when a train travellingfrom Madrid to northwest Spain came off the tracks. It was Spain’s worst train wreck for decades. – Reuters