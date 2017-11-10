North will not be treated differently to rest of UK over Brexit, says DUP

Northern Ireland will not be treated differently from the rest of the UK in Brexit negotiations, the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The MP for Lagan Valley was responding to an internal EU paper which suggests that the avoidance of a hard Border on the island of Ireland effectively requires Northern Ireland to remain in the single market and the customs union.

The working paper says that in order to avoid a hard Border, it is essential that there be no divergence of rules on either side of the Border. That scenario would effectively require Northern Ireland to remain in the single market and the customs union.

Mr Donaldson said Northern Ireland being treated differently to the rest of the UK “is just not feasible”. There are solutions and a hard Border will not be necessary, he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“Of course there will have to be some checks, but they don’t have to stop traffic at the Border to carry out checks on every truck.”

Mr Donaldson said he thinks the UK should get preferred trader status and that he is not pessimistic about an agreement being reached.

“It is important that we get an agreement. Most of all it is important for Ireland. Irish farmers don’t want to see barriers to trade with the UK.”

He said he hopes there can be agreement on customs and trade.

“Let’s be clear, Northern Ireland will not be treated differently from the rest of the UK. We’re not going to agree to a new Border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.”

He said he was happy to wager that Theresa May would still be prime minister beyond Christmas and that the Government will continue to have a majority in the House of Commons.

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn could not force Northern Ireland into some sort of agreement on Brexit if he came to power, Mr Donaldson added, saying such a move would create a constitutional crisis.