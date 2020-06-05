‘No significant progress’ on Brexit deal, says Barnier, as round of talks ends

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there has been no real progress made in post-Brexit trade talks as he accused the UK of backtracking on a key agreement.

Mr Barnier said at the end of the fourth round of negotiations that the UK team had continually sought “to distance themselves” from the political declaration agreed by British prime minister Boris Johnson.

His British counterpart, David Frost, acknowledged that the talks, which were the final ones before a potentially make-or-break high-level summit later this month, had made “limited” progress.

Mr Barnier said “the door is still open” for the UK to seek an extension to the current transition period before the end of June to allow more time for discussions, but Mr Johnson has vowed not to extend this.

The EU’s negotiator told a Brussels press conference: “My responsibility is to speak the truth and to tell the truth this week there have been no significant areas of progress.”

On the key area of fisheries, he said the UK has “not shown any true will” to explore compromises.

And he said both sides were still “very far” from reaching agreement on the level playing field, nuclear safety and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding.

“In all areas, the UK continues to backtrack under commitments undertaken in the political declaration, including on fisheries,” Mr Barnier said.

“We cannot and will not accept this backtracking on the political declaration.”

But he said he hopes by the beginning of autumn to find “some common ground” for a future agreement.

If talks between the UK and the EU fail, it will result in a hard border on the island of Ireland, Mr Barnier warned.

The EU’s chief negotiator said: “If we fail we would have a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“We don’t want that because together we want to keep peace, I think everyone agrees that it is no one’s interest for any citizen on either side of the border for us to fail.”

He added: “The Good Friday/Belfast Agreement has to be preserved, that’s what we have to do. Which means no land border, it’s a condition for peace. It’s our priority for all people to preserve that.”

In a statement, Mr Frost said: “Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone. Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome.”

There is mounting concern among business – already hit hard by the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic — at the prospect of a “cliff edge” break to the UK’s remaining access to the EU single market with no new deal to replace it. – PA