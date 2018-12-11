‘No room whatsoever for renegotiation’ on Brexit deal, says Juncker

British prime minister Theresa May has been dealt a heavy blow in her bid to secure new reassurances from fellow EU leaders over her Brexit deal, as the European Commission president declared there was “no room whatsoever for renegotiation”.

Jean-Claude Juncker said the withdrawal agreement on offer was the “best deal possible” and the “only deal possible” as the prime minister embarked on emergency Brexit talks with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague after she called off a House of Commons vote on her Brexit deal rather than face a crushing defeat.

He offered a glimmer of hope to Mrs May by saying there was room to give “further clarifications and further interpretations without opening the withdrawal agreement”.

Mr Juncker won applause from MEPs as he said: “There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation, but of course there is room if used intelligently, there is room enough to give further clarifications and further interpretations without opening the withdrawal agreement.

“This will not happen: everyone has to note that the withdrawal agreement will not be reopened.”

He confirmed he would meet Mrs May on Tuesday evening but reiterated: “The deal we have achieved is the best deal possible — it is the only deal possible.”

January vote

Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to approve Mrs May’s Brexit deal before January 21st, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mrs May had been due to hold the vote later on Tuesday, but on Monday announced she would defer it and seek extra reassurances from the European Union to make sure it got through parliament.

The spokesman also said Mrs May had earlier held a productive meeting with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, the first stop on a tour of European capitals. The two agreed to work to find a way through the current situation, he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte upon her arrival in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Dejong

Cabinet to discuss contingency plans

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will go before Cabinet today to discuss contingency plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Coveney said that while the event of a no-deal Brexit is unlikely, the Government has to be prepared to it” and ready to “speed up plans. Move from the planning stage to taking action.”

During a dramatic day at Westminster on Monday, Mrs May told a packed House of Commons chamber that she would seek reassurances from the EU about the Northern Ireland backstop.

Mr Coveney said he did not believe Mrs May had said she was going to seek the removal of the backstop, but that she recognised many were worried about it and she wanted to seek reassurances about the backstop and the issues around it.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Tánaiste said the EU had made it very clear the backstop is not going to change.

Mr Coveney said the DUP has changed the backstop “into something that it isn’t, they’ve created fear. There is no threat to the sovereignty of Northern Ireland. ”

He said Mrs May understands the fragility of the peace process on the island of Ireland and that backstop is not something to be feared saying there was no ulterior motive in it and that it is consistent with the promises to the people “of this island.”

“I’m bringing a detailed paper to Cabinet about contingency plans,” Mr Coveney said, pointing out that plans will have to be in place for Department of Agriculture and Health inspectors at ports and airports. Plans will also have to be in place for aviation, fisheries and for recognition of standards and quality assurances.

‘No easy way out’

Meanwhile, European Council president Donald Tusk said he would put Brexit on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of EU leaders, but like Mr Juncker made clear there could be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement or the backstop.

Senior Government sources in Dublin warned against any additions to the current deal such as legal guarantees that would create conditions around the backstop.

One well-placed source said that only a clause to unilaterally withdraw from its provisions would satisfy Mrs May’s critics at Westminster, and that a legal guarantee would be difficult to implement without undermining the backstop. “You can’t do that and preserve the essential quality of the backstop. I don’t see an easy way out.”

Mrs May will next fly to Berlin to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel and will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the margins of the summit on Thursday.

Difficult situation

During a phone call with the Taoiseach on Sunday evening, Mrs May outlined the difficult situation she faced, and the fear of many MPs that the provisions of the backstop could apply indefinitely.

It is understood Mrs May raised the prospect of further discussions at an EU level, asking if Mr Varadkar would be open to such a prospect.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have said it would be a possibility, but stressed that the withdrawal agreement could not be reopened.

“I have no difficulty with statements that clarify what is in the withdrawal agreement, but no statement of clarification can contradict what is in the withdrawal agreement,” he said on Monday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a group of Conservative backbench Brexiteers, said Monday’s events had brought Mrs May’s downfall closer. “I think it’s been a humiliating day for the country.”

The pound fell after Mrs May announced that she was postponing the vote and at the end of the day was down 1.4 per cent against the dollar at an 18-month low of $1.249, while the euro was up 1.2 per cent at £0.9048. –Additional reporting Reuters