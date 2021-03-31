No evidence to support restricting AstraZeneca use, says medicines agency

There is currently no evidence to support restricting the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to certain ages, the European Medicines Agency announced after the German regulator joined several countries in limiting its use to older people.

“According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population,” EMA chief Emer Cooke announced, following a review of evidence by the body.

“The benefits of the vaccine outweigh possible side effects.”

It comes after German health officials agreed on Tuesday to restrict the use of the vaccine to people aged over 60 due to very rare blood clot cases seen in some people who received the vaccine.

The EMA has received reports of 44 rare blood clotting cases among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine across the European Economic Area.

Currently there is no evidence that the vaccine was the cause of these illnesses, which occur anyway in the population, though Ms Cooke said a link was “possible” and that the investigation would continue.

The blood clots mostly occurred in younger women, who are at a higher risk of such illnesses and made up the bulk of those who have received AstraZeneca vaccines in the EU.

This is linked to the fact that the jabs were initially restricted to younger groups by some national regulators, and were therefore particularly given to health workers, who are predominantly female.

Most countries have resumed use of the vaccine after several including Ireland suspended its use as a precaution during the EMA’s initial investigation earlier this month.

However, France has chosen to limit its use to people aged over 55 and Canada followed suit on Monday. Norway and Denmark have not yet resumed administering the vaccines, pending further evidence.

Following its safety review, the EMA added the rare blood clot events as possible side effects to the information booklet that accompanies the AstraZeneca vaccine, providing health workers and patients with a list of symptoms to be aware of just in case.