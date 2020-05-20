No customs infrastructure needed in North, says UK Brexit paper

Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure with Northern Ireland as it unveiled its proposals for how the border with the province would work next year when a status-quo transition period ends with the EU.

Britain left the EU in January and has until the end of this year to negotiate an agreement on future ties or start 2021 without a trade agreement, which some businesses say could cause costly delays and confusion at borders.

Northern Ireland long hampered any agreement between Britain and the bloc until late last year when prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to the so-called protocol.

The EU says the Northern Ireland protocol requires customs checks and controls on some goods coming from mainland Britain into the province in case they were headed further into Ireland and the bloc’s single market.

Burdens

UK cabinet office minister Michael Gove described the proposals as the heart of “a consensual, pragmatic approach”.

“Implementing the protocol in this way will ensure we can support businesses and citizens, and protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s customs territory while upholding our commitments to the EU’s Single Market,” he said.

Making a statement in the Commons on the UK’s approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Gove said: “Subjecting traders to unnecessary and disproportionate burdens, particularly as we wrestle with the economic consequences of Covid-19, would not serve the interests of the people of Northern Ireland for whom the protocol was designed.”

He added: “It’s important for us all to recall that the clear majority of Northern Ireland’s trade is with the rest of the UK, so safeguarding the free flow of goods within the UK’s internal market is of critical importance to Northern Ireland’s economy and people.”

Mr Gove told MPs the Government was today publishing a command paper outlining “how the protocol can be implemented in a way that would protect the interests of the people and economy of Northern Ireland, ensure the effective working of the UK’s internal market and also provide appropriate protection for the EU’s single market, as well as upholding the rights of all Northern Ireland’s citizens”.

Agrifood goods

The British government acknowledged, however, “there will be some limited additional process on goods arriving in Northern Ireland”.

“There will be no new physical customs infrastructure and we see no need to build any. We will however expand some existing entry points for agrifood goods to provide for proportionate additional controls.”

Under its proposals, Britain said: “Although there will be some limited additional process on goods arriving in Northern Ireland ... we will make full use of the concept of de-dramatisation.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said, that while the UK government will comply with the obligations set out in the protocol, it does not see that entailing new checks on goods, saying it already complies with requirements for live animals and agrifoods.

But officials say there will have to be some additional checkpoints, and the EU has become increasingly critical of London’s refusal to explain how they would deal with the border. – Reuters, PA